Professor Brian Cox celebrates the cosmos with 2026 tour

After performing his smash-hit show Horizons to nearly half a million people across the world, Professor Brian Cox is back with his new world tour Emergence, hitting RAC Arena on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The English physicist is set to perform live shows that celebrate the intricacies of the universe and the laws of nature, with additional shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle, Wollongong, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Emergence is set to explore the largest structures in the known universe, including the rivers and flows of galaxies that trace the cosmic web, Earth’s interlinked ecosystems, and the structure of the human brain, from black holes to snowflakes. Audiences can expect to explore a world of complexity and magnificent simplicity.

“I’ve loved creating Emergence. It’s the most ambitious live show I’ve ever written,” Professor Brian Cox said. “I’ve been very lucky to collaborate with a wonderful group of scientists, musicians, filmmakers and graphic artists to bring cosmology, biology, philosophy and history to the largest and most advanced LED screens available, with the best sound and lights I could find.”

“I hope the show is an all-encompassing experience, and I hope it leaves everyone, whether they love science or music or history or simply contemplate the beauty of nature, with something new to think about.”

Professor Brian Cox has appeared in many landmark science programmes for BBC radio and television over the last fifteen years, from the Peabody Award-winning Wonders of the Solar System to the worldwide hit series The Planets.

Professor Brian Cox brings his Emergence tour to RAC Arena on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3, 2025, from lateralevents.com

