Paris Paloma heads down under for her 2026 Good Boy tour

British indie singer Paris Paloma is set to head down under for the first time with her 2026 Good Boy tour, hitting Freo.Social on Saturday, January 17.

A powerful new voice in indie folk, Paloma has redefined the genre with her unnerving storytelling, haunting vocals, and a fiercely feminine perspective, with her Good Boy tour also set to hit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Paloma’s 2023 breakout single, Labour, has become an enduring cultural anthem for women’s rights, driving over 11 billion views on social media alone. Her critically lauded 2024 debut album, Cacophony, tells stories of grief, love, and trauma through the lens of Greek mythology, Gothic literature, and patriarchal oppression.

Paris Paloma’s Good Boy tour hits Freo.Social on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from secretsounds.com

