Stella Donnelly announces Love and Fortune album tour

Perth-raised, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly has announced a run of tour dates in support of her highly anticipated third album, Love and Fortune.

The tour kicks off in Sydney before heading through Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, and will wrap up with a special homecoming show at The Rechabite in Perth on Friday, March 6, 2026. The seven-time WAM Award winner will then take Love and Fortune overseas, with shows scheduled across the UK and Europe.

Joining Donnelly on her Australian dates is Perth indie folk artist Ullah, with fellow Perth-raised, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Jack Gaby joining as a special guest for the international leg.

The tour announcement arrives alongside the release of Donnelly’s new single and video, Year of Trouble—the latest taste of Love and Fortune, following recent singles Feel It Change and Baths.

Set for release on Friday, November 7, Love and Fortune charts a deeply personal period of change in Donnelly’s life, brought to life across 11 tracks in collaboration with musicians Marcel Tussie, Jack Gaby, Julia Wallace, Sophie Ozard, Timothy Harvey and Ellie Mason.

It follows on from Donnelly’s award-winning debut album, Beware of the Dogs, and acclaimed second album, Flood.

Stella Donnelly’s new album, Love and Fortune, is out on Friday, November 7, 2025, and is available to pre-order now at stelladonnelly.lnk.to. Stella Donnelly plays The Rechabite on Friday, March 6, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 10 from stelladonnelly.com

