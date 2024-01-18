PMX set Loose the first single off their upcoming album

Local rockers PMX are celebrating the release of their new single Loose with a launch show at The Buffalo Club on Saturday, January 20.

The single will be the first taste of the band’s upcoming second album, Temenos, which is due for release later this year.

The group, led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Paige McNaught, will be joined on the night by Sascha Ion and The Elements and Prehistoric Rooster.

“Come join us for a cracker night of local music as we release our new song and the shackles that get in the way of a good time,” said Paige McNaught. “Come get Loose!”

PMX launch their new single Loose at The Buffalo Club on Saturday, January 20, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to eventbrite.com.au

