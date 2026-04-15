Phil Jamieson’s PJ AIR tour scheduled for landing in WA

Australian singer-songwriter Phil Jamieson has announced a massive 44-date national tour.

The PJ AIR Australia tour is set to cover all Australian states and territories and includes Western Australian dates at Mojos Bar, Fremantle, on Thursday, August 27; Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, on Friday, August 28; The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, August 29; and Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, on Sunday, August 30.

Adelaide singer-songwriter Ricky Albeck will join Jamieson as a special guest for all Australian tour dates.

Jamieson is touring in celebration of his forthcoming sophomore album, 10Charlie, set for release on Friday, August 14, as well as his new single, Weekends. During the tour, fans can expect to hear tracks from the new album, such as Get It, Weekends, and Eager Beaver, as well as hits from his debut solo record, including Somebody Else, Trouble and Lights On.

Marking a new chapter in his solo career, 10Charlie showcases Jamieson diving deeper into his storytelling instincts, blending reflective lyricism and ambient guitar textures. Weekends gives the first taste of 10Charlie as it explores Jamieson at his most personal, capturing introspection and transcendence.

This album sees Jamieson reuniting with producer Oscar Dawson and features collaborations with artists such as Davey Lane, Rob Muinos, Ben Edgar and Soph Ozard.

“This album is much more personal than my first record. In times of intense turbulence, I’ve written what I’ve needed to hear,” Jamieson said. “It’s a balm for my soul. 10Charlie is a boarding pass. You are not in the exit row, your luggage can be stored under the seat in front of you. Please follow all cabin crew directions and fasten your seat belt for take off.”

As the frontman of alternative rock band Grinspoon, Phil Jamieson helped define the new wave of Australian alternative music back in the mid 90s. His career has included six consecutive Top 20 chart debuts, multi-platinum album sales and hit songs such as More Than You Are, Chemical Heart, Lost Control and more.

Phil Jamieson brings his PJ AIR tour to Western Australia in August 2026. Tickets are on sale from philjamieson.com.au

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