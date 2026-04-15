Alex Warren tours down under with Finding Family on the Road World Tour

Record-breaking American singer Alex Warren is back in Australia this year for his Finding Family on the Road World Tour, stopping at RAC Arena on Saturday, September 12.

The tour follows on from the release of Warren’s brand new single Fever Dream. Released on Thursday, February 26, the song gained over 5.1 million streams on Spotify, making it his highest debut to date. Onstage, fans can expect to hear the new single as well as other hits such as Ordinary, Carry You Home and Eternity.

Alex Warren was one of 2025’s breakout stars, winning fans across the world with his folk-pop music, passionate vocals, and personal lyrics. He has won several awards, including the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Song of the Year in 2026, the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 2025 and an NRJ Music Award for International Breakthrough of the Year in 2025.

Warren has collaborated with artists such as Jelly Roll, Rosé, Myles Smith and Ed Sheeran and performed at major festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach, and the Jingle Ball.

Alex Warren brings his Finding Family on the Road World Tour to RAC Arena on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from frontiertouring.com

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