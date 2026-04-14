The Drones reform for one-off Australian tour

After a 10-year sabbatical, The Drones are reforming for a one-off Australian tour.

The tour lands at The Rechabite on Saturday, September 5, and follows on from two Melbourne fundraising shows last year that sold out in just 20 minutes, highlighting strong demand for more live performances.

The eight-date national run sees Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitschin take a break from their other project, Tropical Fuck Storm, who have spent the past decade relentlessly touring the globe and releasing ARIA Award-winning records, with their most recent album, Fairyland Codex, topping X-Press Magazine’s Top 25 Albums of 2025 list last year.

Formed in Perth in 1997, The Drones built their reputation on the back of powerful live shows, characterised by raw, loud guitars and Liddiard’s distinctive blend of political commentary, dark humour, vivid storytelling and biting vocal style. The group won the inaugural Australian Music Prize for Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By, and have toured with the likes of Neil Young, Patti Smith and The Dirty Three.

This national run will feature songs spanning The Drones’ seven studio albums, including Taman Shud, To Think That I Once Loved You, Shark Fin Blues, Jezabel, Boredom, I See Seaweed, How To See Through Fog, River Of Tears and more. Sydney duo The Mess Hall join the tour as special guests for all Australian dates.

The Drones hit The Rechabite on Saturday, September 5, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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