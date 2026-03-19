Perth’s music scene comes together for X-Press 40th anniversary celebrations

Hundreds of Perth music fans packed the Astor Theatre last night to celebrate 40 years of X-Press Magazine and the launch of Rewind, a 200-page coffee table book by former editor Bob Gordon.

Gordon hosted the evening, interviewing performers whose careers have spanned decades and been championed by X-Press, including Kav Temperley (Eskimo Joe), Gyroscope, Donna Simpson, Cal Kramer (Southern River Band), Dave Hole, Dom Mariani (The Stems/DM3), Katy Steele (Little Birdy), Dave Warner, Carla Geneve, and Boox Kid.

Carla Geneve

Alongside the performances, the interviews highlighted X-Press’ role in shaping not just musicians’ careers, but also those of writers, photographers, journalists, designers, and other contributors who passed through its ranks over the years. The night also featured big-screen shoutouts from Australian music legends including Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus), Tim Rogers (You Am I), Tex Perkins (The Cruel Sea), John Butler, Abbe May and more, alongside a rolling display of iconic magazine covers and band photos spanning four decades.

Kal Kramer

The evening also paid tribute to founder Joe Cipriani, who launched the magazine in 1985, while looking ahead to its future. Since being acquired by Vanguard Media in 2023, X-Press has joined a growing stable of WA-owned titles, including Scoop, Western 4W Driver, and Hello Perth. Current editor Brayden Edwards and Vanguard Media Managing Director Chad van Heemst thanked Gordon, Cipriani, and the many contributors who have shaped the publication, while expressing their excitement for the next chapter in X-Press’ story.

Attracting a who’s who of Perth’s entertainment scene, from musicians and media personalities to former X-Press staff, the celebration offered guests signed copies of Rewind and limited-edition merchandise, plus a ‘purple carpet,’ a photo wall, and retro print issues to flick through.

X-Press Magazine marked its 40th anniversary at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Rewind: 40 Years of X-Press Magazine by Bob Gordon is on sale now in hardcover and softcover.

Carla Geneve

Prev x