Joe Avati brings ‘hilarious trip down memory lane’ to WA

Comedian Joe Avati is bringing his “hilarious trip down memory lane” to WA.

Over more than three decades, Avati has earned a reputation as one of Australia’s biggest comedy exports, best known for his razor-sharp observations about growing up Italian in Australia.

Expanding his repertoire over the years, Avati has become known for his clean, family-friendly style—meaning grandparents, parents and kids can all sit side by side, laughing at the same jokes.

His new show, The Good Old Days, is described as “a masterclass in nostalgia,” set to have audiences questioning whether those so-called ‘good old days’ were really as good as we remember.

Check out the full tour dates below:

Thursday, April 9 — The Sicilian Club

Friday, April 10 — Midland Italian Club

Sunday, April 12 — Abruzzo Molise Club

Wednesday, April 15 — Kalamunda Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, April 16 — Kalamunda Performing Arts Centre

Friday, April 17 — Fremantle Town Hall

Friday, April 24 — The Sicilian Club

Sunday, April 26 — Fremantle Town Hall

Joe Avati brings the The Good Old Days tour to multiple venues in WA from Thursday, April 9 until Sunday, April 26, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from joeavati.com

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