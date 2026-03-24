Deafheaven bring Lonely People With Power tour to Perth

American black-metal trailblazers Deafheaven have announced their biggest Australian tour to date, joined by special guests Nothing and SPY. The tour kicks off at The Rechabite in Perth on Sunday, July 5, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane.

The announcement follows the release of last year’s record Lonely People With Power, their sixth album and first for Roadrunner Records. The record featured in X-Press Magazines’ Top 25 albums of 2025, where we described it as “a powerful synthesis of their past” that saw Deafheaven “move beyond genre labels, influences, and audience expectations.”

Formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2010, Deafheaven have spent the past decade and a half pushing at the emotional and sonic boundaries of modern metal, showcasing their sonic evolution from their debut, Roads to Judah, and the genre-defining breakthrough, Sunbather, through to subsequent records New Bermuda, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, and Infinite Granite.

They will be joined by American shoegaze renegades Nothing, who have just released A Short History of Decay, Nothing’s fifth solo album and first for Run For Cover Records.

Openers SPY were formed in Oakland and have carved out their own niche in the modern hardcore landscape. They recorded their most recent EP, Seen Enough, in 2025 and have won fans across the world with their ferocious live shows.

Deafheaven hit The Rechabite in Perth on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 27 from therechabite.com.au

Prev x Next →