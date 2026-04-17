Perth Comedy Festival brings a month of laughs to the city

Bringing comedians and performers from across the country and the world to venues across the city, the Perth Comedy Festival returns from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, May 17.

Weekly highlights of the festival include the Perth Comedy Festival Gala, featuring a line-up of the festival’s funniest international stars, Australian legends and up-and-coming comedians at Subiaco’s Regal Theatre every Wednesday; and the Hour of Power showcasing a rotating lineup of festival favourites and surprise guests at The Rechabite Hall Thursdays throughout.

The Perth Comedy Festival Gala stars a line-up of the festival’s funniest comedians

Multiple international performers are set to hit Perth for the festival, including Daniel Sloss (SCO), Stephen K Amos (UK), David O’Doherty (IE), Joanne McNally (IE), Dr Jason Leong (MY), Fadzri Rashid (SG), Tom Sainsbury (NZ), Sofie Hagen (DK) and Chan Lok Tim (HKG), who will also deliver his show entirely in Cantonese.

Speedmouse, the iconic show from The Umbilical Brothers is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary, plus physical comedian and silent standup Tape Face will celebrate 20 years of performing.

Australian comedians include Jimmy Rees, Josh Thomas, Bron Lewis, Nazeem Hussain, Dave Hughes, Geraldine Hickey, Lou Wall, Jenny Tian, Zoe Coombs Marr, Matt Okine, Zachary Ruane (Aunty Donna) and many more.

Jagan Krishnan

Specialty comedy nights include Teacher Comedy Night – Teacher’s Gone Wild at the Astor Theatre on Thursday, April 23 and Future Science Talks, a science-comedy mash-up with multiple dates across the festival.

Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, featuring Australia’s premier First Nation comedians Andy Saunders, Elaine Crombie, Janty Blair, Jay Wymarra, Kevin Kropinyeri and Sean Choolburra will be at The Rechabite on Thursday, April 30.

WA Comedy AllStars, hosted by Luke Joseph Ryan, will be at the State Theatre Centre of WA on Saturday, May 2, and Best of the Fest International will be on at The Rechabite Thursday to Sunday each week of the festival.

Former newspaper columnist Dave Crisante brings his two shows to Perth: The Unhelpful Therapist, a show where advice-giving takes a misguided turn, and Dumb Inventions (That Changed the World), which explores the accidental brilliance of humanity.

Check out the full line-up below:

100% Scottish Comedy

Abby Govindan – Pushing 30

Aboriginal Comedy All Stars

Adam Flood – Life and Death of the Party

Alexei Toliopoulos – VHS

Alfred Adriaan – Positive Strokes

Alison Spittle – Big

Alright Hey – Bring Back Glamour

Andrew Maxwell

Ashwyn Singh – Wrong Singh to Say

Best of the Fest International

Blake Pavey – A Bit Scared

Bron Lewis – Chaos

Carly Electric – In My Box

Cassie Workman – You Are Here

Chan Lok Tim – 【我真係恭喜你呀】廣東話棟篤笑

Chris Kent – Offline

Chris Parker – Take a Good Hard Look at Me!

Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Star in Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis

Connor Burns – Gallus

Damien Power – Unnerved

Dan Rath – Help Me Please

Dan Tiernan – Quartz and All

Daniel Connell – Prairie Dog

Daniel Foxx – How Lovely.

Daniel Muggleton – White Here, White Now

Daniel Sloss – Bitter

Dave Hughes – Cooked

Dave Thornton – More or Less

David O’Doherty – Highway to the David Zone

Dumb Inventions (That Changed the World)

Elf Lyons – Swan

Elouise Eftos – Aphrodite

Emma Holland – The Dog Dies at the Start

Enya Martin – Acting the Divil

Fadzri Rashid – Growing Pains

Frenchy – The Instigator

Future Science Talks

Geraldine Hickey – A Weight Off My Chest

Hasan Al Habib – Death to the West (Midlands)

Heath Franklin’s Chopper – Gold

Hour of Power

Imaan Hadchiti – Lonely on Top of the Hill

Jack Ansett – Looks Like a Bit of Me!

Jagan Krishnan Live

Jason Leong – In Laughing Memory

Jenny Tian – When Life Gives You Oranges

Jimmy Rees

Joanne McNally – Pinotphile

Josh Thomas – Jiggle Jiggle

Kyla Cobbler – Gone Rogue

Laura Davis – Swag

Lloyd Langford – Okay, I Believe You

Lou Wall – Where Are All the Tall Grandmas?

Luke Heggie – I Won’t Say It Again

Matt Okine – No. 10 Hope St

Micky Overman – Hold On

Mike Rice – Cruel Little Man

Myra Dubois – Siren

Nath Valvo – Homebody

Nazeem Hussain – I’d Like to Tell You About Some Jokes

Nick Cody – Crusher

Nikki Britton – Not to Be Dramatic…

Nurse Georgie Carroll – Infectious

Olga Koch – Fat Tom Cruise

Perth Comedy Festival Gala

Peter Rowsthorn – Too Keen

Rohan Arneil – You Wouldn’t Have Cut Me Off If I Wasn’t So Sunburnt

Rory Lowe – Lowe Key Funny

Rosebud Baker

Schalk Bezuidenhout – Hey Hey Divorcé

Sean Woodland – Goat

Snape: Life After Voldemort

Sofie Hagen – I Think Some of This Is My Fault

Stephen K Amos – Now We’re Talking

Swamplesque 2

Tamsyn Kelly – Hot Titty Bungalow

Tape Face – 20: Celebrating 20 Years of Tape Face

Teacher Comedy Night – Teacher’s Gone Wild

The Fairbairns – Fair Dinkum

The Umbilical Brothers – Speedmouse

The Unhelpful Therapist: Solve Your Problems Badly

Tom Sainsbury – Lessons Not Learnt

Tor Snyder – Tor de Force

Urvi Majumdar – Miss!

WA Comedy All Stars

Wankernomics – Show_v4.1_final_usethis

Zachary Ruane: Comedy

Zoë Coombes Marr – The Splash Zone

Perth Comedy Festival runs across multiple venues from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, May 17, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthcomedyfestival.com

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