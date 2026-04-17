Perth Comedy Festival brings a month of laughs to the city
Bringing comedians and performers from across the country and the world to venues across the city, the Perth Comedy Festival returns from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, May 17.
Weekly highlights of the festival include the Perth Comedy Festival Gala, featuring a line-up of the festival’s funniest international stars, Australian legends and up-and-coming comedians at Subiaco’s Regal Theatre every Wednesday; and the Hour of Power showcasing a rotating lineup of festival favourites and surprise guests at The Rechabite Hall Thursdays throughout.
Multiple international performers are set to hit Perth for the festival, including Daniel Sloss (SCO), Stephen K Amos (UK), David O’Doherty (IE), Joanne McNally (IE), Dr Jason Leong (MY), Fadzri Rashid (SG), Tom Sainsbury (NZ), Sofie Hagen (DK) and Chan Lok Tim (HKG), who will also deliver his show entirely in Cantonese.
Speedmouse, the iconic show from The Umbilical Brothers is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary, plus physical comedian and silent standup Tape Face will celebrate 20 years of performing.
Australian comedians include Jimmy Rees, Josh Thomas, Bron Lewis, Nazeem Hussain, Dave Hughes, Geraldine Hickey, Lou Wall, Jenny Tian, Zoe Coombs Marr, Matt Okine, Zachary Ruane (Aunty Donna) and many more.
Specialty comedy nights include Teacher Comedy Night – Teacher’s Gone Wild at the Astor Theatre on Thursday, April 23 and Future Science Talks, a science-comedy mash-up with multiple dates across the festival.
Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, featuring Australia’s premier First Nation comedians Andy Saunders, Elaine Crombie, Janty Blair, Jay Wymarra, Kevin Kropinyeri and Sean Choolburra will be at The Rechabite on Thursday, April 30.
WA Comedy AllStars, hosted by Luke Joseph Ryan, will be at the State Theatre Centre of WA on Saturday, May 2, and Best of the Fest International will be on at The Rechabite Thursday to Sunday each week of the festival.
Former newspaper columnist Dave Crisante brings his two shows to Perth: The Unhelpful Therapist, a show where advice-giving takes a misguided turn, and Dumb Inventions (That Changed the World), which explores the accidental brilliance of humanity.
Check out the full line-up below:
100% Scottish Comedy
Abby Govindan – Pushing 30
Aboriginal Comedy All Stars
Adam Flood – Life and Death of the Party
Alexei Toliopoulos – VHS
Alfred Adriaan – Positive Strokes
Alison Spittle – Big
Alright Hey – Bring Back Glamour
Andrew Maxwell
Ashwyn Singh – Wrong Singh to Say
Best of the Fest International
Blake Pavey – A Bit Scared
Bron Lewis – Chaos
Carly Electric – In My Box
Cassie Workman – You Are Here
Chan Lok Tim – 【我真係恭喜你呀】廣東話棟篤笑
Chris Kent – Offline
Chris Parker – Take a Good Hard Look at Me!
Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Star in Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis
Connor Burns – Gallus
Damien Power – Unnerved
Dan Rath – Help Me Please
Dan Tiernan – Quartz and All
Daniel Connell – Prairie Dog
Daniel Foxx – How Lovely.
Daniel Muggleton – White Here, White Now
Daniel Sloss – Bitter
Dave Hughes – Cooked
Dave Thornton – More or Less
David O’Doherty – Highway to the David Zone
Dumb Inventions (That Changed the World)
Elf Lyons – Swan
Elouise Eftos – Aphrodite
Emma Holland – The Dog Dies at the Start
Enya Martin – Acting the Divil
Fadzri Rashid – Growing Pains
Frenchy – The Instigator
Future Science Talks
Geraldine Hickey – A Weight Off My Chest
Hasan Al Habib – Death to the West (Midlands)
Heath Franklin’s Chopper – Gold
Hour of Power
Imaan Hadchiti – Lonely on Top of the Hill
Jack Ansett – Looks Like a Bit of Me!
Jagan Krishnan Live
Jason Leong – In Laughing Memory
Jenny Tian – When Life Gives You Oranges
Jimmy Rees
Joanne McNally – Pinotphile
Josh Thomas – Jiggle Jiggle
Kyla Cobbler – Gone Rogue
Laura Davis – Swag
Lloyd Langford – Okay, I Believe You
Lou Wall – Where Are All the Tall Grandmas?
Luke Heggie – I Won’t Say It Again
Matt Okine – No. 10 Hope St
Micky Overman – Hold On
Mike Rice – Cruel Little Man
Myra Dubois – Siren
Nath Valvo – Homebody
Nazeem Hussain – I’d Like to Tell You About Some Jokes
Nick Cody – Crusher
Nikki Britton – Not to Be Dramatic…
Nurse Georgie Carroll – Infectious
Olga Koch – Fat Tom Cruise
Perth Comedy Festival Gala
Peter Rowsthorn – Too Keen
Rohan Arneil – You Wouldn’t Have Cut Me Off If I Wasn’t So Sunburnt
Rory Lowe – Lowe Key Funny
Rosebud Baker
Schalk Bezuidenhout – Hey Hey Divorcé
Sean Woodland – Goat
Snape: Life After Voldemort
Sofie Hagen – I Think Some of This Is My Fault
Stephen K Amos – Now We’re Talking
Swamplesque 2
Tamsyn Kelly – Hot Titty Bungalow
Tape Face – 20: Celebrating 20 Years of Tape Face
Teacher Comedy Night – Teacher’s Gone Wild
The Fairbairns – Fair Dinkum
The Umbilical Brothers – Speedmouse
The Unhelpful Therapist: Solve Your Problems Badly
Tom Sainsbury – Lessons Not Learnt
Tor Snyder – Tor de Force
Urvi Majumdar – Miss!
WA Comedy All Stars
Wankernomics – Show_v4.1_final_usethis
Zachary Ruane: Comedy
Zoë Coombes Marr – The Splash Zone