Fred Smith brings the Songs of Australians at War to the stage for ANZAC Day commemoration

Fred Smith OAM, songwriter, diplomat, poet, and raconteur, is set to perform three shows in WA next week to coincide with the ANZAC Day commemoration.

The master storyteller returns this time with Unforgotten: Songs of Australians at War, a powerful musical journey through the experiences of Australians in conflict.

The WA dates include performances at the Fremantle Workers Club on Thursday, April 23; Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 24; and the Don Russell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, April 25.

Drawing on iconic works by Lawson, Bogle, Walker and Schumann, alongside Smith’s own firsthand song-stories from the valleys of Uruzgan Province, the performance offers a raw and deeply human glimpse into the realities faced by our soldiers. Framed by striking projected imagery and delivered with Smith’s trademark dry Aussie humour, these songs honour sacrifice while asking thoughtful questions about the true cost of war.

Fred Smith’s career as a diplomat, songwriter, musician and performer has been devoted to the cause of peace and recording the reality of conflict. After joining the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1996, Fred has been posted to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan.

His series of albums represent songs that strike a chord with his audience, preserving Australia’s story and bringing to life the experiences of members of the Australian Defence Force serving in locations around the world.

Fred was invested with his Medal of the Order for service to music and foreign affairs at Government House, Canberra, in September 2025.

Fred Smith brings Unforgotten: Songs of Australians at War to Fremantle Workers Club on Thursday, April 23; Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 24; and the Don Russell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

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