Oklahoma noise rockers Chat Pile announce first-ever Australian tour

Sludgy noise rockers Chat Pile have announced their first-ever Australian tour for June 2026.

The tour kicks off at The Rechabite on Tuesday, June 9, before hitting Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Formed in 2019, Chat Pile took their name from piles of chat, byproducts of mining which are commonly found throughout the north-east of their home state, Oklahoma. Their adopted stage names Raygun Busch, Luther Manhole, Stin and Cap’n Ron were conjured as a way of avoiding identification from previous employers. Fusing elements of post-punk, nu metal, grunge, the group have earned a cult following for their eclectic take on ‘noise rock.’

Following the band’s self-released debut, This Dungeon Earth, they were signed to The Flenser in 2020 and released their debut album, God’s Country, which was featured as ‘Best New Music’ on Pitchfork. Chat Pile’s second full-length record, Cool World, was released in 2024.

Chat Pile play The Rechabite on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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