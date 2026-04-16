Luca Brasi bring If This Is All We’re Going To Be tour to WA

Tassie punk rockers Luca Brasi are touring Australia this year with their If This Is All We’re Going To Be tour, stopping by at Astor Theatre on Friday, June 5.

Their upcoming tour will also hit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Tasmania, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their milestone album If This Is All We’re Going To Be.

Luca Brasi’s 2016 album If This Is All We’re Going To Be proved to be a defining release for the band. Their third studio release, it featured 13 tracks and delivered their first appearance on the ARIA Albums Chart, while Anything Near Conviction landed a spot in triple j’s Hottest 100. Fans can expect to hear tracks such as Aeroplane, Say It Back, Treading Water and more live on the tour.

Since forming in St Helens, Tasmania in 2009, Luca Brasi have grown into one of their home state’s most influential bands. Over the years, they have picked up a string of accolades, including NLMA honours for Tasmanian Live Act of the Year in 2016 and Best Live Act in Tasmania in 2023. They have also shared stages with the likes of Alexisonfire, Violent Soho and PUP, and performed at major festivals including Laneway, Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival.

Luca Brasi bring their If This Is All We’re Going To Be tour to Astor Theatre on Friday, June 5, 2026. Tickets on sale now from lucabrasi.com.au

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