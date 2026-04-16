Gnulli Festival to celebrate community, culture and Country in Carnarvon

Carnarvon is set to take centre stage this May with the launch of the Gnulli Festival, a new cultural event celebrating community, culture and Country from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24.

Held on Yinggarda Country, the Gnulli Festival—meaning ‘All of Us’ or ‘Two of Us’—celebrates the collaboration between Yinggarda and Baiyungu people, the two Aboriginal language groups of the region. The festival will bring together locals and visitors for a weekend of immersive cultural experiences, including a street festival, cultural workshops, live performances, a community concert and a large-scale drone show.

The Gnulli Festival has been developed in partnership between the Shire of Carnarvon, Baiyungu Aboriginal Corporation and Yinggarda Aboriginal Corporation, with Chevron Australia supporting the festival as principal sponsor.

The festival will be delivered as a pre-conference experience ahead of the WA Tourism Conference, taking place in Carnarvon from Monday, May 25 to Wednesday, May 27. It will feature headline acts including Shane Howard and Great Western Band, Caravana Sun, Kankawa Nagarra (known as Olive Knight), and local performers such as Proud Mary and Raymond Edney. Special appearances will also be made by Brooke Blurton and Matt Moncrieff, among others. The program will include a spectacular drone show delivered by Fremantle Biennale, with more announcements to come.

Caravana Sun

Shire President Eddie Smith said the introduction of the Gnulli Festival reflects both a celebration of culture and a strategic opportunity for the region.

“The Gnulli Festival is a significant and proud moment for the Shire of Carnarvon,” he said. “It provides an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the strength of our cultures, while also welcoming visitors to experience something truly unique ahead of the WA Tourism Conference.”

“With up to 90 per cent of visitors to Western Australia expressing interest in Aboriginal tourism, yet only a fraction engaging in those experiences, there is a clear opportunity for regions like Carnarvon and Coral Bay to lead in this space.”

The Gnulli Festival is expected to draw visitors from across Western Australia, encouraging delegates and travellers to arrive early for the WA Tourism Conference and providing a unique opportunity to experience the cultural richness of the Gascoyne region.

Gnulli Festival takes place in Carnarvon from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to gnullifestival.com.au

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