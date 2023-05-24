Perth band The City Views launch fundraiser with cover of Suzanne Vega’s ‘Luka’

Perth band The City Views have joined forces with The Portfolio Project in a fundraising initiative and awareness campaign for Parkerville Children & Youth Care.

The initiative is built around a cover of Luka by Suzanne Vega, which The City Views have recorded. People can show their support by purchasing the track on bandcamp.

Co-founder of The Portfolio Project, Duncan Mah, who is also part of the music project said “We grew up loving the song Luka by Suzanne Vega who opened up my world to concept of child abuse and other social issues at the time. We got permission and are raising funds through our cover of Luka to also raise awareness of the most hidden and often forgotten victims and most vulnerable as well.”

Proceeds will go to Parkerville Children & Youth Care, which exists to provide advocacy, services and supports to children, young people and families to reduce the impacts of child abuse.

Every year, Parkerville Children & Youth Care supports more than 10,000 people across Western Australia through their child advocacy services, integrated family services, early intervention and prevention, youth homelessness and supports, therapeutic foster and residential care program.

