Ocean Alley announce album tour date with Winston Surfshirt, massive local supports

Sydney rock outfit Ocean Alley have announced an Australian headline tour in support of their 2022 album Low Altitude Living. It follows the release of their cinematic Lapwing music video, and a return to the regional touring circuit on both Groovin’ The Moo’s national run and Falls Festival earlier this year.

The tour hits Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before it arrives at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, October 21. Ocean Alley will be joined by Aussie funk/hip-hop sextet Winston Surfshirt and indie-punks Seaside for the show, with massive local support from Death By Denim, Dulcie and South Summit.

Ocean Alley’s fourth studio album Low Altitude Living features the hits Touch Back Down – which was nominated for Most Performed Alternative Work at APRA Music Awards of 2023 – Home, Deepest Darkness and West Coast. It debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was honoured as a triple j Feature Album.

Their latest full-length follows the success of 2020’s critically acclaimed Lonely Diamond which also debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #1 on the Vinyl Chart. Ocean Alley have achieved 1x Double Platinum and 5x Gold-certified singles across Australia and New Zealand, as well as Gold certification for Chiaroscuro, amounting to more than 620 million catalogue streams and 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Ocean Alley play Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 26 from oztix.com.au

Prev x Next »