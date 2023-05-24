Free Sundowner concert series to finish on a high with The Music of Adele

Free Friday night jazz in the city is set to finish on a high this Friday, May 26 with The Music of Adele.

Presented by The Ellington Jazz Club, the Friday Sundowner Concert Series at Yagan Square Amphitheatre is all about big bands playing the big hits as they pay homage to musical icons. It’s a chance to catch world-class, big-band performances from our city’s top jazz vocalists and musicians at the free sunset concerts running 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

This Friday’s concert will feature chart-topping hits from all four of Adele’s No. 1 albums in a soulful performance by Gemma Luxton with her five-piece band.

Known for her dynamic stage presence and soulful vocal range, Perth’s Gemma Luxton has garnered a plethora of national performance accolades since her relocation to the Eastern States. In the past year, Luxton has achieved a remarkable series of milestones, including making her international television and stadium debut by performing the national anthem at the Australia vs West Indies Cricket Test.

She also supported Thirsty Merc during their West Australian tour, was featured as post-game entertainment for State of Origin and pre-game entertainment for international rugby league stadium games, while her Adele Tribute Show enjoyed sold-out performances.

Throughout May, the Ellington’s Free Sundowner Concert Series series has featured The Music of Frank Sinatra with James Flynn, 11-piece sensation the Milford Street Shakers performing beloved Motown and soul classics, and Catherine Summers performing hits from legendary artists Elton John, David Bowie, and The Beatles.

The Friday Sundowner Concert Series hits Yagan Square Amphitheatre each Friday in May from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information, visit yagansquare.com.au

