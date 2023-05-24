The Whitlams revisit their early years

The Whitlams are set to revisit their early years with a special run of tour dates celebrating their music from 1993 to 1997. On the WA leg of their national tour, The Whitlams will perform at Astor Theatre on Friday, October 27, and Freo.Social on Saturday, October 28.

The Whitlams four piece will be joined by Scott Owen from The Living End to recreate the rollicking energy of their first three albums, which are fittingly packed with double bass classics.

It was the distinctive double bass slap that propelled The Whitlams onto the airwaves through the mid 90s, from their debut Gough in 1993, to the crossover hit I Make Hamburgers in 1995, to the frenetic You Sound Like Louis Burdett in 1997.

Scott Owen will join the band for the first hour of the show in which they will perform the best of Introducing The Whitlams, Undeniably The Whitlams and Eternal Nightcap.

The Whitlams’ hit No Aphrodisiac marked the band’s evolution onto electric bass, with the reflective first half of the song being recorded on double bass, and the second half on electric. At that pivotal moment Whitlams’ bassist Ian Peres will move from the Hammond organ onto bass and bring the show home with a string of the more recent hits.

The Whitlams’ line-up features Tim Freedman on piano and vocals, Jak Housden on guitar, Terepai Richmond on drums, and newest member, Ian Peres, on Hammond organ and electric bass.

Before their breakout hits, The Whitlams forged a reputation as a brilliant live act on countless east coast tours from 1993 to 1996 with the late Andy Lewis on double bass.

The Whitlams Early Years ’93-’97 – feat. Scott Owen (The Living End) play Astor Theatre on Friday, October 27, and Freo.Social on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, May 25 from thewhitlams.com/tour

