Disney On Ice bring ‘100 Years of Wonder’ to RAC Arena

Disney On Ice are bringing 100 Years of Wonder to Australian cities this winter as part of Disney’s worldwide 100 year celebrations. Perth will be the first city to experience the new production when it shows at RAC Arena from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18.

100 Years of Wonder invites guests to embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. With a journey across the Marigold Bridge, audiences will be led into the mystical Land of the Dead, the wintry world of Arendelle and more.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody’s posse embark on a daring rescue in Andy’s room, and hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook, as Moana sails away on a daring voyage across the ocean, while Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and more join as the search party becomes an all-out celebration.

For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au

