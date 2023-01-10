Performance phenomenon Wasamba! to light up Fringe with a series of free, family-friendly shows

Celebrating their 20th year, performance phenomenon Wasamba! will light up the heart of Perth this Fringe World with a series of free and family-friendly shows.

Combining loud Rio-style percussion, a panoply of rainbow-hued circus samba costumes, and the collective joy of many impassioned community members, Wasamba! will hit Yagan Square at 3.oopm and 4.00pm on Saturday, January 21.

The group will then return next month to perform at the Amphitheatre at Perth Cultural Centre at 5.00pm on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18.

