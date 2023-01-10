Grassroots Comedy to deliver a summer of Fringe delights from ‘convenient’ Northbridge hub

WA-based Grassroots Comedy brings the best of the fest to the bar behind the fridge door, Convenients, in Northbridge for Fringe World 2023. From Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 19, the Grassroots Comedy Fridge Hub will feature local and international acts in a program of both experimental formats as well as classic stand-up in genres and styles for everyone.

Perth-based, locally-owned Grassroots Comedy has brought comedy to audiences from the stage at Convenients since it opened in 2021 and has spent over 15 months championing up-and-coming artists and offering a uniuely ‘experimental’ comedy space for seasoned and budding comedians to work their new material.

Hosting itself behind the fridge door at Convenients in Northbridge, this year’s showcase features an array of local and international acts. Specials from Xavier Susai (SGP), Luke Bolland (AUS), Sami Shah (PAK/AUS), and Thabo Tshuma (ZWE), as well as panel talk shows and live podcasts, are on the hilarious menu. There are several line-up shows, including West Coast Comedy, comprised of local acts flaunting their freshest material and Best Foot Forward, the try-before-you-buy preview of Fringe shows, or Split the Bill, providing audiences with the opportunity to watch two headliners for the price of one full show, with different acts each night vying to make you laugh the most.

Managed by local and professional comedians with a growing following thanks to their sold-out weekly show, Experimental Comedy Club, Grassroots Comedy has hosted internationally acclaimed acts such as Ivan Aristeguieta, Chris Franklin and Luke Kidgell.

Based in WA, locally owned Grassroots Comedy is the state’s most extensive comedy support network with over 250+ performers. Run by professional comedians with decades of industry experience, they develop quality comedy shows and champion up-and-coming, talented performers of all backgrounds. Their sole focus is putting together high-calibre and fun-filled events that will laugh the pants off anyone.

Grassroots Comedy Fridge Hub will host shows from Convenients, Northbridge, from Friday, January 20, to Sunday, February 19, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au or visit grassrootscomedy.com.au