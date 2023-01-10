Summersalt festival announces Rottnest return with Missy Higgins

Award-winning singer-songwriter Missy Higgins will headline Summersalt on Rottnest Island on Sunday, March 19. Special guest Coterie has also been named on the line-up for the special Sunday session event, which goes down at Hotel Rottnest in Thomson Bay.

Summersalt has already announced the line-up for its first festival this summer, with Ben Harper, City and Colour, Angus & Julia Sone and more to hit Perth’s Esplanade Park on Sunday, January 29.

Summersalt hits Hotel Rottnest on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, January 12 from ticketmaster.com.au

