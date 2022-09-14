PAVEMENT Bringing 30th year celebrations to Perth



Recently celebrating the 30th anniversary of seminal 1992 debut album Slanted and Enchanted, ’90s rockers Pavement have announced a tour of Australia this summer. The band, comprised of Stephen Malkmus, Scott ‘Spiral Stairs’ Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West, just kicked off an extensive North American tour last week, and will make their way to Western Australia for an all-ages show at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

In their decade-long early career, Pavement released five era-defining albums – Slanted And Enchanted (1992), Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994), Wowee Zowee (1995), Brighten The Corners (1997) and Terror Twilight (1999) – before disbanding in 1999. Pavement’s 2010 reunion saw them play four sold out benefit shows in NYC’s Central Park, visit Australia, and top bills of festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound and Pitchfork.

In August 2022, Matador released a limited red/white/black splatter vinyl 30th anniversary edition of debut full-length Slanted and Enchanted, as well as the 15-track Courting Shutdown Offers demo cassette – a replica of what the band used to share with labels.

Pavement play ​Perth Concert Hall Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 21 from frontiertouring.com/pavement

