A DAY ON THE GREEN Announce venue change



Originally planned to take place at Nikola Estate in the Swan Valley, A Day On The Green has been moved to Perth’s RAC Arena. The line-up of Midnight Oil (pictured above), with special guests Goanna and Stephen Pigram remains unchanged, as does the date of Sunday, September 25.

Organisers Roundhouse Entertainment and Mellen Events say the change was necessary, due to “unprecedented recent heavy rain and floods in the Swan Valley region, and forecast of further rain to come.”

“The safety of our patrons, the bands and crew is paramount and organisers have made the decision to move the event indoors after thorough consultation with all stakeholders and experts in the field,” they explained in a statement today. “This decision has been made now to ensure ticket holders have reasonable notice to modify their plans.”

All ticket holders will automatically be issued with a new ticket for the RAC Arena event via Ticketek. Ticket holders are advised they will receive their new tickets by 5pm on Monday, September 19. Patrons who are unable to attend the new venue can obtain a full refund from their authorised point of purchase.

A Day On The Green will now take place at RAC Arena on Sunday, September 25, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au