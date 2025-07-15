Parkway Drive reveal line-up for Perth’s first ever Park Waves festival

Last week, Australian metalcore titans Parkway Drive announced they were bringing their heavy music festival, Parkwaves, to Australia, and today they have revealed the line-up for the event.

Headlined by Parkway Drive, the first-ever Australian Park Waves features a dazzling line-up of hard-hitting acts, including The Amity Affliction, Northlane, Alphawolf, Story of the Year and more.

The festival kicks off at Perth’s Langley Park on Saturday, February 14, before heading across the country for dates in Adelaide, Geelong, Scoresby, Bendigo, Wollongong, Sydney, Maitland, Toowoomba, Byron Bay and Sandstone Point.

“The vision for this is the biggest undertaking in Parkway’s history,” said Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall. “A travelling festival run by the band, for the fans. It’s a massive deal for us, so we wanted to make it special. Not only is the line-up stacked, for the first time on home soil, we’ll be bringing the iconic and unstoppable The Amity Affliction. Parkway, Amity, Australia. It’s never been bigger. This is the full festival experience, a day to enjoy, connect and get wild. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Parkway Drive are bringing Park Waves music festival to Perth’s Langley Park on Saturday, February 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 24 from parkwavesfestival.com

