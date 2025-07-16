Thrash legends Suicidal Tendencies announce Perth headline show

Suicidal Tendencies are performing in Perth for the first time since 2018, hitting Magnet House on Friday, October 31.

The Californian thrash punk legends will be in town as special guests on Metallica‘s monstrous M72 World Tour, who along with Evanescence, will perform at Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 1.

The announcement follows the release of Suicidal Tendencies’ first single in seven years, Adrenaline Addict, featuring Nisha Star from Australia.

The 2025 line-up of Suicidal Tendencies includes founding member, vocalist Mike Muir, alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), as well as the band’s latest addition, drummer Jay Weinberg.

Support on all shows will be Big Noter, the brand-new project from Australian hip hop icon Briggs. Now trading hip hop beats for guitar riffs, Big Noter is a sonic return to the heavy sounds Briggs grew up on, tapping into his hardcore, punk, and metal roots with a full live band in tow. Working with acclaimed engineer and producer Nick Didia (Rage Against The Machine, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen), Big Noter are set to drop their debut album later this year.

Suicidal Tendencies play Magnet House on Friday, October 31, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 17, from suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

