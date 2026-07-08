Paleface Swiss join forces with Counterparts and Fox Lake for Australia tour

Swiss metal band Paleface Swiss have announced an Australian tour this summer. Kicking off at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, January 27, the tour will stop in Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, and finally Queensland.

The four-piece will be joined onstage with Canadian metalcore legends Counterparts and Colorado heavyweights Fox Lake for all tour dates.

Fans can expect to hear hits from Paleface Swiss’ 2025 album Cursed, such as Un Pobre Niño Murió, Hatred, and Don’t You Ever Stop, as well as older favourites including Pain, Suppressing Times, and Make a Deal With the Devil.

Formed in 2017, Paleface Swiss are known for their heavy blend of beatdown hardcore and deathcore sound. Led by vocalist Marc “Zelli” Zellweger, the band are known for their chaotic and high-energy shows, with festival appearances at Resurrection Fest, Blue Rock Ridge Festival and Reload Festival.

Formed in 2007 and led by vocalist Brendan Murphy, Counterparts return to Australia after selling out shows here on their Heaven Let Them Die tour last year, while Fox Lake bring their fusion of heavy riffs, hip-hop and hardcore to our shores for the first time.

Paleface Swiss, Counterparts and Fox Lake hit Astor Theatre on Wednesday, January 27, 2027. Tickets are on sale Monday, July 13 from thephoenix.au

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