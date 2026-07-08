Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards shortlist revealed

The 2026 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards shortlist has been announced, recognising more than 30 authors and offering a snapshot of the voices shaping literature in Western Australia today.

This year’s shortlist brings together established authors alongside a new generation of emerging writers gaining recognition for the first time. The contenders follow a rigorous judging process by an independent panel including writers, industry professionals and keen readers from across Australia and chaired by previous winner Gerard McCann.

Presented annually by the State Library of Western Australia, the winners will be announced in September, sharing in a total prize pool of $120,000.

The Awards will recognise achievement across eight categories, including Fiction, Non-fiction, Emerging writing, Poetry, Young adult, Children’s literature, Book of the Year, and the Daisy Utemorrah Award for Unpublished Indigenous Junior and YA Fiction.

In the lead-up to the Awards, the State Library of Western Australia will present Stories from the West, a one-day literary festival on Saturday, August 8, featuring author talks, panel discussions and opportunities for readers to meet shortlisted writers.

“The State Library of Western Australia has a mission to connect people with our state’s stories, and the 2026 shortlist makes this easy,” said CEO and State Librarian Catherine Clark. “It is an invitation to readers to discover a curated collection of contemporary writing across many genres and styles.”

“It is an absolute privilege to celebrate the extraordinary talent and creativity of Western Australian writers and to share their work with readers across our state and beyond,” added Judging Chair Gerard McCann.

Check out the full list of shortlisted authors below:

Fiction Book of the Year ($15,000)

Chance and Necessity: A Novel of Narrogin and Williams – Rosanne Dingli

When She Was Gone – Sara Foster

King of Dirt – Holden Sheppard

I Am Nannertgarrook – Tasma Walton

O’Keefe – David Whish-Wilson

Non-Fiction Book of the Year ($15,000)

My Fight with PD: A Neurologist with Parkinson’s Disease – David Blacker

No Time for Makeup: The Life of a Flying Doctor and Paediatrician – Elizabeth Green

How Not to Become a Grumpy Old Bugger: A Bloke’s Guide to Living a Better Life – Geoff Hutchinson

The Shameful Isles: The True Story of North-West Australia’s Fatal Experiment with Medical Apartheid – David Price

Tjukurrpa Kurranyu, Tjukurrpa in the Front: The Yarnangu Foundation for Joint Management in the Pila Nature Reserve – Jan Turner and Lizzie Marrkilyi Giles Ellis

Emerging Writer of the Year ($15,000)

CryBaby – Mabel Gibson

Nock Loose – Patrick Marlborough

The Montegiallo School of Swearing – Andrew HC McDonald

Inner Demons – Stephen B. Platt

Geraldine – Andrea Thompson

Children’s Book of the Year ($15,000)

Creature Clinic – Gavin Aung Than

Everglade 1: Rise of the Witch – Kitty Black

Bigfoot vs Yeti – James Foley

One Day – Shirley Marr and Michael Speechley

The Surface Trials – H.M. Waugh

Young Adult Book of the Year ($15,000)

Made of Steam and Stardust – Bianca Breen

A New World Rises: Tales of a LEGO Future – Cristy Burne, Jackson Harvey and Alex Towler

A Murder is Going Down – Kate Emery

Trapped! – Julia Lawrinson

The Dreams of Summer Dartson – Peter Purchase

Poetry Book of the Year ($15,000)

Gold Digger – Lisa Collyer

The Twilight Observatory – Jennifer Kornberger

The Hum Hearers – Shey Marque

Past & Parallel Lives – Kaya Ortiz

The 2026 Western Australia Premier’s Book Awards shortlist have been announced, with the winners to be announced in September. Stories from the West is showing at State Library of Western Australia on Saturday, August 8, 2026. For more info, head to slwa.wa.gov.au

Prev x