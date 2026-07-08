Global R&B icons Boyz II Men announce Australian tour with Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe

Global R&B icons Boyz II Men have announced their highly anticipated return to Australia this year, hitting RAC Arena on Thursday, November 26.

Featuring a mix of outdoor and arena shows, the upcoming tour also includes dates in Victoria, Sydney, New South Wales, and Queensland.

The group will be joined onstage alongside rap royalty Salt-N-Pepa and R&B and hip-hop pioneers Bell Biv DeVoe for all tour dates.

Performing their first headline show in Perth since 2018, Boyz II Men are set to play fan-favourite hits from their 1991 album Cooleyhighharmony, such as End of the Road and In the Still of the Night (I’ll Remember) as well as more-recent hits from their 2017 album Under the Streetlight, such as Why Do Fools Fall in Love, A Thousand Miles Away, and Stay.

Formed in 1985, Boyz II Men have sold over 60 million albums, won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, dual Hall of Fame inductions, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Their world-beating 1992 single End of the Road stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks, breaking the record previously held by Elvis Presley for 36 years.

Salt-N-Pepa

Formed in 1985, Salt-N-Pepa blazed a trail for countless female artists, selling more than 15 million records along the way. Comprised of “The First Ladies of Rap”, Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and DJ Spinderella, the trio broke down barriers, championed female sexuality and delivered anthem after anthem with hit singles such as Push It, Shoop, Whatta Man and Let’s Talk About Sex. In 1995 they made Grammy history as the first female rap act to win a Grammy Award before receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bell Biv DeVoe

Formed in 1980 by Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, Bell Biv DeVoe helped redefine popular music by pioneering the new jack swing movement, blending R&B harmonies, hip-hop beats and pop melodies into a groundbreaking sound that changed the ’90s landscape. Their quadruple-platinum debut, Poison, became a cultural phenomenon, producing timeless hits including Poison, Do Me! and B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?.

Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe hit RAC Arena on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from mg.live

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