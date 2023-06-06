Outlandish tour news from Perth funk-pop act LUCI

Perth/Boorloo funk-pop-R’n’B band, LUCI (pronounced Lucy) have announced a WA tour in support of their new single Outlandish.

Formed in late 2020, LUCI have been honing their craft performing at intimate venues in Perth, playfully interspersing their live sets with suites of jazz style improvisation. Influenced by the likes of Parcels, Tom Misch, Vulpeck, and Khruangbin, LUCI have supported top WA talent like Katy Steele, Death by Denim and Siobhan Cotchin.

The tour starts on Saturday, July 1, the day of the new single release, with a live show at The Bird in Northbridge. The six-piece then head south to play shows supporting Nectar at Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, on Friday, July 14; Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, on Saturday, July 15; and Top Floor, Mandurah, on Friday, July 28. LUCI then wrap up the tour with headline performances at Firestation, Busselton, on Saturday, July 29; and Clancy’s Dunsborough on Sunday, July 30.

LUCI’s new single Outlandish was a collab with local talent Ken Paolo and Persia – with a few others ‘hanging out in the studio.’ It follows in the trend of LUCI’s unique approach to creating music which includes working with different vocalists for their live performances. Artists such as Siobhan Cotchin, Ken Paolo, Persia, Ella Pilcher, Tom Norman and Jack Karav have all jumped on board the LUCI stage.

LUCI have announced a WA tour in support of their new single Outlandish, out Saturday, July 1, 2023.

