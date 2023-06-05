Foo Fighters announce Australian headline tour

Following the release of their new album But Here We Are last week, Foo Fighters have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand this year. On their first visit to our shores since 2018, The 15-time Grammy winners kick off the run of dates at Perth’s HBF Park on Wednesday, November 29 before hitting stages in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and New Zealand.

Released last Friday, Foo Fighters’ 11th studio album But Here We Are was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. It features the tracks Rescued, Under You, Show Me How and The Teacher (watch below).

Foo Fighters returned to stages last month for the first time since the tragic death of former drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. Their 2023 tours will be their first with new drummer Josh Freese, a long-time friend of the band who has played with Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Paramore, the Replacements, Sting and more.

In addition to the live debut of songs from But Here We Are, fans can expect to hear hits from right across Foo Fighters’ expansive 28 year catalogue, including The Pretender, My Hero, All My Life, Everlong, Learn To Fly, Best Of You, Monkey Wrench, Times Like These and more.

Queensland pub-punk trio The Chats and Adelaide’s self-proclaimed “Juice-box punk-pop” girls Teenage Jones are special guests for the Perth show.

Foo Fighters play HBF Park on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 15 from ​ ticketmaster.com.au

