Albany’s The Redtails launch debut album with series of intimate live shows

The Redtails is a collaboration between Albany locals and neighbours Vikki Thorn (The Waifs, Thornbird), Simon London (The Spirits) and Tammy London.

The trio are mid-way through launching their debut self-titled album with a series of WA performances, including two shows at the Duke of George in East Fremantle on Saturday, June 17 (early and late) and a final launch show at Ravenswood Hotel on Saturday, July 1.

When Vikki Thorn hunkered down in her beach shack on the WA south coast after a cancelled US tour, she reached out to her musical neighbours – Simon and Tammy London – about getting together to sing on the front porch, and The Redtails were born.

The Redtails wrote and recorded the songs during the interruptions and challenges of COVID in 2020/2021 in the shed-studio on the London’s property. All three artists wrote songs for the album and share lead vocals over 10 tracks, playing guitars, piano and harmonica.

Denmark local Mark Gretton features on the drums while Ben Franz (The Waifs, Mick Thomas) joins with bass and pedal steel. The songs were recorded and mixed with James Newhouse (the Waifs, John Butler) in 2021.

The album is currently only available in physical form at the launch shows – direct from the artist – and will become available for streaming through the usual outlets when the launch shows are complete.

The Redtails play two shows at Duke of George, East Fremantle on Saturday, June 17, and Ravenswood Hotel on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at moshtix.com.au and oztix.com.au

