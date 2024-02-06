Outernational Reggae Festival to celebrate the life and music of Bob Marley

Born on February 6, 1945, in Jamaica, Bob Marley is one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, with his reggae sound being known and celebrated worldwide.

After his untimely passing in 1981, RTRFM’s General Justice organised a tribute celebration called ‘Bob Marley is Outernational’. This event has continued to be held every year, coinciding with Bob Marley’s birthday, making it the longest-running reggae event in the southern hemisphere.

This year, the 43rd Bob Marley Outernational will take place on Sunday, February 11, at Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle. Every year, the event raises money for a charity, with this year’s funds going towards the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

The best local live reggae, dancehall, and dub DJs, bands and live acts will appear this year alongside some of Australia’s greatest reggae talent, including Jah Tung (Sydney), Sazzy Alile (Melbourne), Chicca (Broome), Cabra Roots, Enque, The U-Nites, Rochelle, Jah Dawtaz, Area 345, Smoon, Nyirey Kickett, plus DJs Mumma Trees, General Justice, Simba, Gridlock, Sista Che, Livity Sounds, Napthy, DJ Prez, D-Lux, DJ Kiteloop and Familyman.

The event will run from midday to midnight over two stages, with Afro-Caribbean food and reggae stalls plus Bob Marley films.

Online ticket sales have sold out, but there will be limited tickets available for cash only at the gate.

The 43rd Bob Marley Outernational Reggae Festival hits Port Beach Brewery on Sunday, February 11, 2024. For more info, head to oztix.com.au

