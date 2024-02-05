Lou Barlow announces surprise Perth solo show

Legendary singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lou Barlow has announced a surprise solo show at Four5Nine on Tuesday, February 27.

He will be joined on the night by local talent Ruby Pettit and Dave Wallace (The City Views) for the intimate performance. We are told he will perform his most loved songs, recent gems and possibly some requests, interspersed with enlightening, funny and melancholic stories.

Barlow will be in Perth for his show with Dinosaur Jr., who are celebrating 30 years of their iconic album Where You Been at Astor Theatre the following night.

As a founding member of Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh and The Folk Implosion, Lou Barlow’s name has become synonymous with the lo-fi indie aesthetic of the 1990s. Barlow’s fourth solo album, Reason to Live, was released in 2021.

Lou Barlow plays Four5Nine on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

