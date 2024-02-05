The Kooks, GZA, The Beaches and more: Groovin the Moo 2024 line-up revealed

The line-up for Groovin the Moo 2024 has landed.

Big international acts The Kooks and The Beaches lead the bill alongside legendary Wu-Tang Clan member GZA, who will perform with his band The Phunky Nomads, featuring Jessie Reyez, Meduza, Melanie C, Mura Masa and Stephen Sanchez.

The international headliners will be joined by a strong contingent of Australian acts, including DMA’S, King Stingray, The Jungle Giants, Alison Wonderland, Jet, Mallrat, San Cisco and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

Alison Wonderland

Armani White

The Beaches

Claire Rosinkranz

DMA’S

The Grogans

GZA & The Phunky Nomads

Hot Dub Time Machine

Jacoténe

Jessie Reyez

Jet

The Jungle Giants

Kenya Grace

King Stingray

The Kooks

Mallrat

Meduza

Melanie C

Mura Masa

Nerve & Friends (ECB & Cloe Terare)

The Rions

San Cisco

Stephen Sanchez

Carla From Bankstown

Mowgli May

More artists are yet to be announced through GTM’s Fresh Produce program and triple j Unearthed.

Groovin the Moo 2024 kicks off in Wayville, in South Australia, on Thursday, April 25, and hits Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast before wrapping up at Bunbury’s Hay Park on Saturday, May 11.

Groovin the Moo is one of regional WA’s biggest annual events, with crowds from across the state descending on the South West to experience some of the world’s best live acts. The festival successfully returned to Bunbury last year after several years of COVID disruptions, with a strong line-up including Fat Boy Slim, alt-J, Denzel Curry and more.

Groovin the Moo hits Hay Park, Bunbury, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, February 6 from www.gtm.net.au