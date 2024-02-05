The Kooks, GZA, The Beaches and more: Groovin the Moo 2024 line-up revealed
The line-up for Groovin the Moo 2024 has landed.
Big international acts The Kooks and The Beaches lead the bill alongside legendary Wu-Tang Clan member GZA, who will perform with his band The Phunky Nomads, featuring Jessie Reyez, Meduza, Melanie C, Mura Masa and Stephen Sanchez.
The international headliners will be joined by a strong contingent of Australian acts, including DMA’S, King Stingray, The Jungle Giants, Alison Wonderland, Jet, Mallrat, San Cisco and more.
Check out the full line-up below:
Alison Wonderland
Armani White
The Beaches
Claire Rosinkranz
DMA’S
The Grogans
GZA & The Phunky Nomads
Hot Dub Time Machine
Jacoténe
Jessie Reyez
Jet
The Jungle Giants
Kenya Grace
King Stingray
The Kooks
Mallrat
Meduza
Melanie C
Mura Masa
Nerve & Friends (ECB & Cloe Terare)
The Rions
San Cisco
Stephen Sanchez
Carla From Bankstown
Mowgli May
More artists are yet to be announced through GTM’s Fresh Produce program and triple j Unearthed.
Groovin the Moo 2024 kicks off in Wayville, in South Australia, on Thursday, April 25, and hits Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast before wrapping up at Bunbury’s Hay Park on Saturday, May 11.
Groovin the Moo is one of regional WA’s biggest annual events, with crowds from across the state descending on the South West to experience some of the world’s best live acts. The festival successfully returned to Bunbury last year after several years of COVID disruptions, with a strong line-up including Fat Boy Slim, alt-J, Denzel Curry and more.
Groovin the Moo hits Hay Park, Bunbury, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, February 6 from www.gtm.net.au