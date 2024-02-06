Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett add new sundowner sessions due to popular demand

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett have expanded their Fringe World season, with extra sundowner sessions being added due to phenomenal demand.

Six extra sessions have been added at 4:10 p.m. on February 3, 10, 11, 17 and 18, giving those who like an early bedtime no excuse but to join in on the fun.

The smash-hit, direct from London’s glittering West End, returned to Perth this summer, starring Bernie Dieter and her menagerie of international misfits, taking over Fringe’s newest venue, L’Euro Grande.

The 100-minute show features breathtaking circus, gender-bending aerials, a hair-hanging sideshow, and dangerously funny kabarett executed by its globetrotting cast of London superstars.

New sundowner sessions to Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett have been added due to popular demand. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au

Photo by Matthew Gedling

