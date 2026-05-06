Oliver Tree brings Love You Madly, Hate You Badly headline tour to Australia

Californian singer-songwriter Oliver Tree is set to bring his Love You Madly, Hate You Badly global headline tour down under this year.

The tour hits Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide before stopping at Metro City on Saturday, October 10.

Tree is touring in celebration of his fourth studio album, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly. Released on Friday, April 24, the album marks his most ambitious and expansive work to date, showcasing 17 tracks fully written and produced by the artist himself. During the tour, fans can expect to hear his latest hits such as My Only Friend, I Need You and Glow On as well as previously released singles like Superhero, Joyride and Flowers.

A vocalist and performance artist, Oliver Tree has delved into genres such as pop, alternative, and dance. With a reputation for blending satire and performance art into his music, he is also known for his electrifying performances and visuals. Tree has collaborated with several artists, such as Whethan, Little Big and Robin Schulz; has achieved number one on the Top Rock Albums with his debut album Ugly Is Beautiful; and has secured slots at major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Laneway Festival.

Oliver Tree hits Metro City on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from untitledgroup.com

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