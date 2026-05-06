2026 WAM Song of the Year Nominees revealed
West Australian Music (WAM) have announced the list of nominees for the 2026 Song of the Year competition.
Presented by Healthway, this year’s competition drew from over 800 original songs submitted from artists across WA, showcasing the state’s diverse local talent.
The 2026 nominees include both emerging and established songwriters, with songs spanning an array of genres.
Leading the 2026 nominee pool is local First Nations artist Phil Walleystack, who earned an impressive three nominations, alongside Codee-Lee, who has also secured three nominations.
In 2026, WAM worked closely with Healthway to support the social and emotional wellbeing of young people by celebrating the power of creativity and self-expression through music. Through this partnership, the new Healthway Feel It Write It category was created to recognise lyrics that connect deeply with feelings and shared emotional experiences, understanding and community connections.
Song of the Year entries are assessed by a panel of distinguished industry professionals, with the winners of the 2026 Song of the Year competition to be unveiled at the highly anticipated awards night, making its debut at The Rechabite on Wednesday, May 27.
“This year’s nominees represent a strong mixture of songwriters, showing the depth and resilience of our local music scene and the quality of work that it generates,” said WAM CEO Owen Whittle. “This year we received a significant number of nominations from all corners of our state, and we look forward to celebrating local music at the awards night.”
Check out the full list of nominees below:
A SONG FOR SOPHIE
Call Me Misticia
dust mites Goerga Raath
Little Affliction Riyana Samrai
Pearl Anika Lawrence
Radio National Streetlights
BLUES/ROOTS
Call Me Misticia
mister Navy June
Redemption Arc Siobhan Cotchin
The River South 76
Wonderful Wonderful Unicorn
COUNTRY
Back Roads Ray Jones
Lore of the Land Phil Walleystack
Show on the Road Codee-Lee
Time and Time Harry Foxton
Two Feet Sally Jane
ELECTRONIC
Desires Binary Sunsets
DO YOU EVER Georga Raath
Garden of Edie EDIE
Reality Check Leah McFetridge
SUPANOVA Remix featuring KAYPS Ricky Neil Jr.
EXPERIMENTAL
Black Water yumyab
Clairvoyant, the Owl Jack Maher
fragments II samarobryn
RETURN TO THE ROOFTOP Sleepthink
Run Dan Sutherland
FOLK
ARMOUR Georgina Dacheff
Colour The Stencil Coco Elise
Like A River Riley Pearce
Lore of the Land Phil Walleystack
Soles Charlie Daniels
GLOBAL
Lantredé Salama
Pehli Sawan Avra Banerjee
Romance des vacances Queency
Sambatra Thcéga
Someday soon Marion Beugels
HEALTHWAY FEEL IT WRITE IT
Bird in a Cage Codee-Lee
Girl in the Mirror Amberley Maryellen
Reality Check Leah McFetridge
Somedays Danella
Traffic Lights Tanya Ransom
Heavy/Metal
Cruel is the wheel Secular
D1 Indigo Blaze
Evergreen Viperchain
Ivy Late 90s
Zealot The Gremlins
HIP HOP/RNB
Apathetic Elianie
Living Without You SHARIN
Mama Said And Beyond
New Friends Kurt Carrera
Sanctuary Stay PERSIA
JAZZ
Jammin’ With Nate James Colton
Morning Star David Rastrick
Never Too Late Chrissie Pavlovic
Saffron Mastadon Huey Brazadich
Sending All My Love The Matt Cahill Combo
OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS
Flames Bobby Bennell
Lore of the Land Phil Walleystack
Ngang Kaditjin (On my mind) Boox Kid
The Fire Kenzo
Walk With the Elders Alyssa
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL
Already Gone Amberley Maryellen
Bike Beach Pub RATSALAD.
Bird in a Cage Codee-Lee
Don’t Give Me No Work South 76
Rain Check Pete Byfield
OUTSTANDING U18
Bittersweet Love Ending Hiru Kodippili
Handbreak On My Life The Dependants
OBSESSED Lily Rawson
What Am I Missing? Violet T
you know Zoevi
POP
Another Hit Joel Tane
Apathetic Elianie
Fallen Angel Alexandria
Greenhouse Hollie Isabella
I never changed STOW
PUNK/HARDCORE
Art School Drop Out (Jaz Origin Story) RATSALAD.
Autophobia Ten Cent Tiger
Bacon Pig Man BeefWood Ballet
EMBARRASED 4 U Blush
Pump It Indigo Blaze
ROCK
Angels The Forever Party
Public Humiliation ALEIA
Radio National Streetlights
Standing On The Edge Of The World Simon London + the Spirits
Spirals Unicorn
WAM have revealed the nominees for the 2026 Song of the Year Competition. The winners will be revealed at The Rechabite on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com