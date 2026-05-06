2026 WAM Song of the Year Nominees revealed

West Australian Music (WAM) have announced the list of nominees for the 2026 Song of the Year competition.

Presented by Healthway, this year’s competition drew from over 800 original songs submitted from artists across WA, showcasing the state’s diverse local talent.

The 2026 nominees include both emerging and established songwriters, with songs spanning an array of genres.

Leading the 2026 nominee pool is local First Nations artist Phil Walleystack, who earned an impressive three nominations, alongside Codee-Lee, who has also secured three nominations.

In 2026, WAM worked closely with Healthway to support the social and emotional wellbeing of young people by celebrating the power of creativity and self-expression through music. Through this partnership, the new Healthway Feel It Write It category was created to recognise lyrics that connect deeply with feelings and shared emotional experiences, understanding and community connections.

Song of the Year entries are assessed by a panel of distinguished industry professionals, with the winners of the 2026 Song of the Year competition to be unveiled at the highly anticipated awards night, making its debut at The Rechabite on Wednesday, May 27.

“This year’s nominees represent a strong mixture of songwriters, showing the depth and resilience of our local music scene and the quality of work that it generates,” said WAM CEO Owen Whittle. “This year we received a significant number of nominations from all corners of our state, and we look forward to celebrating local music at the awards night.”

Check out the full list of nominees below:

A SONG FOR SOPHIE

Call Me Misticia

dust mites Goerga Raath

Little Affliction Riyana Samrai

Pearl Anika Lawrence

Radio National Streetlights

BLUES/ROOTS

Call Me Misticia

mister Navy June

Redemption Arc Siobhan Cotchin

The River South 76

Wonderful Wonderful Unicorn

COUNTRY

Back Roads Ray Jones

Lore of the Land Phil Walleystack

Show on the Road Codee-Lee

Time and Time Harry Foxton

Two Feet Sally Jane

ELECTRONIC

Desires Binary Sunsets

DO YOU EVER Georga Raath

Garden of Edie EDIE

Reality Check Leah McFetridge

SUPANOVA Remix featuring KAYPS Ricky Neil Jr.

EXPERIMENTAL

Black Water yumyab

Clairvoyant, the Owl Jack Maher

fragments II samarobryn

RETURN TO THE ROOFTOP Sleepthink

Run Dan Sutherland

FOLK

ARMOUR Georgina Dacheff

Colour The Stencil Coco Elise

Like A River Riley Pearce

Lore of the Land Phil Walleystack

Soles Charlie Daniels

GLOBAL

Lantredé Salama

Pehli Sawan Avra Banerjee

Romance des vacances Queency

Sambatra Thcéga

Someday soon Marion Beugels

HEALTHWAY FEEL IT WRITE IT

Bird in a Cage Codee-Lee

Girl in the Mirror Amberley Maryellen

Reality Check Leah McFetridge

Somedays Danella

Traffic Lights Tanya Ransom

Heavy/Metal

Cruel is the wheel Secular

D1 Indigo Blaze

Evergreen Viperchain

Ivy Late 90s

Zealot The Gremlins

HIP HOP/RNB

Apathetic Elianie

Living Without You SHARIN

Mama Said And Beyond

New Friends Kurt Carrera

Sanctuary Stay PERSIA

JAZZ

Jammin’ With Nate James Colton

Morning Star David Rastrick

Never Too Late Chrissie Pavlovic

Saffron Mastadon Huey Brazadich

Sending All My Love The Matt Cahill Combo

OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS

Flames Bobby Bennell

Lore of the Land Phil Walleystack

Ngang Kaditjin (On my mind) Boox Kid

The Fire Kenzo

Walk With the Elders Alyssa

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL

Already Gone Amberley Maryellen

Bike Beach Pub RATSALAD.

Bird in a Cage Codee-Lee

Don’t Give Me No Work South 76

Rain Check Pete Byfield

OUTSTANDING U18

Bittersweet Love Ending Hiru Kodippili

Handbreak On My Life The Dependants

OBSESSED Lily Rawson

What Am I Missing? Violet T

you know Zoevi

POP

Another Hit Joel Tane

Apathetic Elianie

Fallen Angel Alexandria

Greenhouse Hollie Isabella

I never changed STOW

PUNK/HARDCORE

Art School Drop Out (Jaz Origin Story) RATSALAD.

Autophobia Ten Cent Tiger

Bacon Pig Man BeefWood Ballet

EMBARRASED 4 U Blush

Pump It Indigo Blaze

ROCK

Angels The Forever Party

Public Humiliation ALEIA

Radio National Streetlights

Standing On The Edge Of The World Simon London + the Spirits

Spirals Unicorn

WAM have revealed the nominees for the 2026 Song of the Year Competition. The winners will be revealed at The Rechabite on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com

Prev x