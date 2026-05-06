Dermot Kennedy brings The Weight of the Woods to Australia

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is heading down under for The Weight of the Woods Australia Tour 2026.

The tour will start at King’s Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, November 14, before hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The tour is in celebration of Kennedy’s third studio album, The Weight of the Woods, released on Friday, April 3, via Interscope Records. The album boasts 14 tracks, written and recorded in a studio in Kennedy’s hometown in rural Ireland alongside collaborator Gabe Simon. The album draws inspiration, energy and strength from Kennedy’s native Ireland and features hits such as The Weight of the Woods, Honest and Refuge.

Dermot Kennedy is known for his passionate live performances, delving into genres such as pop, rock and folk music. He has achieved four billion streams across platforms, had the best-selling debut album in Ireland for Without Fear and become a platinum-selling artist, earning 2x platinum certifications for hits such as Power Over Me and Outnumbered. Kennedy has collaborated with artists such as Zach Bryan, Mike Dean and Noah Kahan and has played at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Dermot Kennedy brings The Weight of the Woods Australia tour to Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

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