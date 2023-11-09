Los Angeles hardcore punks OFF! are bringing their latest album, Free LSD, to Australia this summer, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, January 10.

Joining the cavalcade are Sydney’s Party Dozen, and Whadjuk country’s own suburban punks Last Quokka.

Formed in 2009, OFF! features an all-star cast of punk legends including Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks), Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides), Mario Rubalcaba (Hot Snakes/Rocket From The Crypt) and Autry Fulbright II (And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead).

OFF! play Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

