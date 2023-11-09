Get ready for a psychoactive summer: DEF FX are hitting the west coast

DEF FX will hit Australia’s west coast for the first time since 1996 this summer. The nineties rock legends will kick off the closing week for local live music venue Badlands Bar on Sunday, December 17.

The WA show announcement coincides with Universal Music’s first digital release of DEF FX’s ARIA Gold Album 1997 MAJICK. The record features hit singles Psychoactive Summer, Spell On You and I’ll Be Your Majick, which DEF FX are set to perform at Badlands along with indie favourites, Surfers of the Mind, Sex Game Sucker and more.

“I was lucky to live in WA for two years, and now living overseas I cannot wait to return to the magic of the Wild West and bring DEF FX with me,” DEF FX front woman Fiona Horne said. “We will turn it up and play it loud and play your original faves to kick off the closing celebration week for the legendary venue that will always be Badlands Bar in our rockin’ hearts!”

Female-fronted local bands Mayatrix & The Psychics and Unicorn are special guests for the rare WA show.

DEF FX’s return to WA also marks the limited release of a collectible vinyl ‘best of’ by DEF FX which will be available at the show. The eleven-track album COLLECT VOL 1 features classics like Surfers of the Mind, Masses Like Asses and Kill The Real Girls.

DEF FX play Badlands Bar on Sunday, December 17, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

