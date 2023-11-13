Morcheeba announce 2024 Australian tour

UK duo Morcheeba are returning to Australia for a national tour in March 2024.

Last in the country in 2022, SKYE and Ross Godfrey kick off the national tour at Perth’s Metro City on Thursday, March 7 before hitting Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Alongside their tour dates, Morcheeba will also be playing WOMAD festival in Adelaide and New Plymouth, New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2024 and performing in Perth,” said SKYE upon announcing the tour news. “It’s one of our favourite parts of the world to tour and we can’t wait to return.”

Known for classics like The Sea and Rome Wasn’t Built in a Day, Morcheeba are renowned for blending diverse influences like hip hop, soul, rock and electronica into a sound of their own. Their most recent album, Blackest Blue, saw the band delve deep into their genre-mashing origins.

Emerging in the mid-nineties London trip-hop scene that birthed artists like Portishead and Massive Attack, Morcheeba have continued to win fans across the world over the course of ten studio albums.

Morcheeba play Metro City on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 17 from destroyalllines.com

Prev x Next »