New York hardcore disruptors Show Me The Body return to Perth

New York hardcore innovators Show Me The Body are returning to Australia for a national tour, hitting The Rechabite on Friday, December 18.

The three-piece will arrive armed with fresh material from their new album, Alone Together, released in July via Loma Vista Recordings. The record features the abrasive lead single No God, alongside Dance in the USA and Eat for Peace.

Formed back in 2009, Show Me The Body are known for flipping the script on hardcore, and flipping off the purists in the process. Fusing unlikely elements like horns, banjo and electronica, the band have carved out a sound that’s heavy, sludgy and irresistibly melodic.

Joining Show Me The Body at all headline dates are Oakland, California artist Orion Ohana‘s multidisciplinary project Evanora: Unlimited, alongside local heavy act The Chain.

Show Me The Body play The Rechabite on Friday, December 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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