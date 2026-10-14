Amyl and The Sniffers storm the palace

Melbourne pub-punk rockers Amyl and The Sniffers are heading back to Western Australian this summer for a massive outdoor performance at Palace Foreshore in Fremantle’s Esplanade Park on Sunday, February 28.

Joining the lineup are fast-rising local group GRUB, fresh off the release of their self-titled debut album, and Northern Territory heavy act Southeast Desert Metal.

Since forming in 2016, Amyl and The Sniffers have racked up seven ARIA Awards, earned a GRAMMY nomination and cemented their status as one of modern rock’s most electrifying live acts.

From their self-titled debut to 2024’s multi-award-winning Cartoon Darkness, Amyl and The Sniffers have consistently made their mark on the global stage. Known for their explosive live shows, Amyl and The Sniffers have lit up major festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Primavera and Roskilde and sold out multiple tours across Europe, the UK, the USA, Australia and Japan.

Amyl and The Sniffers are the latest additions to this summer’s Palace Foreshore lineup, joining previously announced acts Madness and Fatboy Slim.

Amyl and The Sniffers play Palace Foreshore in Fremantle’s Esplanade Park on Sunday, February 28, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 16 from ticketek.com.au

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