Naethan Apollo brings his genre-bending sound down under

American genre-fusing singer-songwriter Naethan Apollo has announced he will be returning down under for a nationwide tour in 2027.

The tour follows on from a near-sold-out debut Australian run earlier this year.

The storyteller will perform at Wyola, Fremantle, on Tuesday, May 4, before continuing the tour in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Fans can expect to enjoy new material from his brand-new six-track record WHAT IF I EXPLODED?, which was released on Friday, October 9, as well as popular tracks like Same Old Story, Filthy, Angel and more.

Naethan Apollo has built a global following through his unique fusion of folk, rap, pop, and spoken-word storytelling, amassing an audience of over 1.4 million TikTok followers and over 200 million streams. On stage, Apollo translates his DIY, community-first ethos into intimate, theatrical and highly interactive performances driven by crowd engagement and narrative immersion.

Naethan Apollo performs at Wyola on Tuesday, May 4, 2027. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 21, from destroyalllines.com

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