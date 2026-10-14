Magic Mike Live turns up the heat with Perth debut

Magic Mike Live – The Tour will make its Australian debut with an all-new international touring production at Perth’s Crown Theatre from Wednesday, February 24, to Sunday, March 14.

Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the 90-minute stage spectacular brings live entertainment, including professional dance, acrobatics, live music, comedy, and daring new routines.

Magic Mike Live will be reimagined for Crown Perth Theatre, transforming the space into immersive, 360-degree environments that surround audiences with the action. The tour features its largest company assembled to date for a single production, bringing together a cast of professional dancers and performers from around the world, including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Italy, Australia, South Africa, Colombia, and the United States.

The production is led by Kalon Badenhorst as the titular “Mike”, with Chelsea Lee Wheatley and Australia’s Julie Yamannee sharing the role of “MC”. Joining her are Australia’s Kiana De Van Der Schueren and Mark Lace, a New Zealand-born dancer who studied and lived in Sydney before relocating to the United Kingdom, alongside fellow New Zealand-born Taylor Diamond-Lord, and Cameron Holland, who now calls London home.

“It took the combined talents of every member of the creative team, but what we’ve ultimately created is one of the most unique, thrilling nights in a theatre you can experience,” said Executive Producer of Magic Mike Live, Vincent Marini.

“The new Magic Mike Live tour is bigger, bolder and, in many ways, even more groundbreaking than the original, with new music, inspired staging, reimagined choreography, and a 360-degree production design that is simply mind-blowing. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just wondering what all the hype is about, this is the once-in-a-lifetime live experience you simply have to see to believe!”

Magic Mike Live – The Tour hits Crown Perth Theatre from Wednesday, February 24, to Sunday, March 14, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com.au

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