New RTRFM event brings station’s most-played songs to the stage

RTRFM’s newest event Most Played of 2023 will bring some of the station’s favourite artists to the stage in a special live showcase.

Each year RTRFM crunches the numbers from across all their playlists to find out which bands have been played the most across the year. Now the station is bringing some of those bands to the live stage at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, January 13.

With free acoustic duos out in the beer garden and full bands inside with a pay what you can system, it’s an opportunity to kick off the new year with some of your favourite local acts.

Outside from 5pm catch the sounds of Heathcote Blue (duo), Boox Kid (solo), Lonesome Dove (duo) and Dolce Blue (solo) plus Out to Lunch DJs taking over Social Saturdays.

And inside from 7pm, pay what you can online or on the door for the sounds of Joan and the Giants, Sweat, Lloyd and the Leftovers, Hector Morlet (duo) and Ullah.

The full list of the most played will be released in January.

RTRFM’s Most Played of 2023 hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, January 13, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au

