TLC bring CrazySexyCool 30th Anniversary tour to Perth

The best-selling American female group of all time, TLC, will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their landmark album CrazySexyCool with an Australia and New Zealand tour next year.

The tour kicks off in Auckland, and hits Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane before concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

TLC—Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas—will perform selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 30 years after its release, plus additional hits. The ‘90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, ’90s fashion, and more surprises.

American rapper Busta Rhymes and girl group En Vogue will join TLC as support for all tour dates.

“I’m so excited to return to Australia!” said Chilli upon announcing the tour news. “This is the album that put us on the map with Aussie fans and showed the world who we really are. And to mark 30 years, this will be quite the celebration!”

TLC’s second studio album CrazySexyCool featured the #1 singles Waterfalls and Creep and received a Diamond certification from the RIAA. In Australia the album was a massive success, reaching the top 5 and remaining in the top 100 for 76 weeks with sales in excess of double platinum.

With over 85 million records sold worldwide, TLC are not only the best-selling American girl group of all time; with four Grammy Awards, four multi-platinum albums (two of which went Diamond), four number one singles and ten Top 10 singles, their influence has defined generations. In 2017, TLC released a self-titled album, their first in over fifteen years, which hit #1 on Billboard’s Independent Album Chart.

TLC’s CrazySexyCool 30th Anniversary tour hits RAC Arena Perth on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, December 7 from livenation.com.au

