Northbridge venue The Bird announces fundraising drive to ‘keep flying high’

Popular Northbridge live music venue The Bird has called on community support to ‘keep flying high’ as financial concerns threaten its future.

“The Bird needs your help,” the venue announced on social media. “We’re not going to lie, it’s been a tough few years. As the world grapples with the delayed ramifications of the pandemic and a shift in how people consume live entertainment, The Bird faces challenges it could not have anticipated.”

“As both a music venue and a pub, food and beverage sales are essential to The Bird’s survival. Since the pandemic, we’ve been experiencing an all-time low. Despite our vibrant roster remaining full and fans still revelling in the magic of live shows, we find ourselves at a difficult crossroads. We want to be here, to support our beautiful, blooming music scene for years to come. But for that to be possible, we need your help.”

For those that want to help, The Bird has encouraged punters to pay them more visits between 3pm and 8pm, buy food and drink, and most of all, buy tickets to their upcoming events.

Upcoming events include the venue’s recently-announced series of four live music fundraisers which kick off in January. Tickets include four-hour free flow drinks and live sets from some of Perth’s best music talent.

Keep the Bird Flying High – Volume 1 will feature Gia Como, Sarco, and Rituals DJs on Saturday, January 13.

Volume 2 will feature a ‘secret headliner’ and Smol Fish, who will be joined by DJs Tril6, Jxnior, and Darcy Love on Saturday, January 20.

Superego will headline Volume 3 with support from Anesu, Mali Jo$e and DJ Aslan, with Macshane on MC duties, on Sunday, February 28.

Volume 4 wraps up the series with Project Bexx, Sunny Flowers, Nest FM and Carolina Reaper DJs, and MC Ash Traylia on Sunday, February 4.

The uncertainty about The Bird’s future adds to concerns about Perth live music venues, with The Sewing Room, Badlands Bar, and Convenients all announcing they were closing down this year.

The Bird has announced a series of fundraising shows. To buy tickets or donate, head to www.williamstreetbird.com/linktree